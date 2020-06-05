Friday, June 5: Continued clear and hot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Cristobal strengthened to become a tropical storm again on Friday as it moves back toward the Gulf of Mexico. Storm surge and tropical storm watches have been issued along parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast as it heads toward the coast.

Cristobal is still over Mexico, about 60 miles southeast of Merida, but is moving north at about 12 mph. The National Hurricane Center says Cristobal will likely move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday evening and then continue moving north over the Gulf throughout the weekend.