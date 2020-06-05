Friday, June 5: Continued clear and hot

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
DC paints huge Black Lives Matter mural near White House
Top Stories
Walmart pledges $100 million to advance racial equity
Video
MJ Hegar, Royce West debate Saturday ahead of runoff election
Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand announce $100 million donation over next 10 years
Fourteen charged for meth, marijuana trafficking ring in Brownwood
Gallery
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Coach Neel Endowment makes positive impact in 2020
Top Stories
Abilene High releases plan for summer workouts
Video
AP source: NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
Drew Brees apologizes for flag comments: ‘We all need to listen’
Howard Payne receiver Jake Parker took the long road to becoming a Yellowjacket
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 5 de Junio, 2020
Video
Top Stories
ACTUALIZACIÓN: la policía de Abilene busca información sobre presunto abusador de niños, posibles víctimas adicionales
Top Stories
Informe: un hombre de Abilene abusó sexualmente de varios menores, incluida una niña a la que se le encomendó dar “una vida mejor”
Hombre de Abilene acusado de tener sexo con adolescente fugitiva
Abilene reporta 1 nuevo caso COVID-19, no hay hospitalizaciones actuales en el condado Taylor
Nueva tendencia: Despidos por comentarios en redes sociales
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Why Buy Local
Online Church Services
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, June 5: Continued clear and hot
Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
Jun 5, 2020 / 04:52 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 5, 2020 / 04:52 PM CDT
Friday, June 5: Continued clear and hot
Don't Miss
Local high school graduations to be livestreamed on BigCountryHomepage.com
City of Abilene extends COVID-19 disaster declaration until June
List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
More Don't Miss