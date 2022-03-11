FORECAST SUMMARY:

There is a chance of a light wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow this morning. Most areas will stay dry. That being said, there will be some isolated areas that get some wintry weather. A few slick spots on the roads, especially on overpasses and bridges, will be possible this morning. Chances of the light wintry mix of precipitation will end around noon. It will be cold and windy. The sun will come out in the afternoon as highs rise to above freezing. High temperatures will only reach the middle 30’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty north wind. The wind will make it feel around 10 degrees colder.

The weekend will feature a big warm-up. Don’t forget that the clocks get turned forward 1 hour Saturday night. Sunday will be in the upper 60’s. Dry air and strong south winds will make fire weather a concern Sunday.

Monday will see highs warm even further. Expect temperatures to top out in the low to middle 70’s with a strong NNW wind. Fire weather will be a concern Monday as well.

We will see 80 degree temperatures return on Wednesday as dry weather settles in. Thursday will be a few degrees cooler as a weak cold front moves in. Fire weather will be a concern for both days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Cloudy. 30% AM Wintry Mix. Windy. High Temperature: 37° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 20° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: (Fire Weather) Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: (Fire Weather) Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NNW 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: (Fire Weather) Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: (Fire Weather) Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: WNW 10-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 44°

Sunrise: 6:54 A.M.

Sunset: 6:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday