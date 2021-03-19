Friday, March 19: Sunny and pleasant on Saturday

We will continue to see a strong upper ridge that will control our weather for the next few days bringing with it mild weather and near normal afternoon highs for the area. For your Friday, you can expect sunny skies, but still remaining on the cooler side with a high of 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at 5-10 mph. Tonight skies will be clear as the overnight low dips down to around 39 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph.