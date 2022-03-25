FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably warm weather will return today as the winds settle. Expect highs in the middle 80’s. That is around 10 degrees above average. There will be a light east to south southeast wind. It will be sunny and dry.

Overnight, temperatures will cool into the middle to upper 40’s under clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

The winds will pick up out of the southwest Saturday. This will help us to warm even further. Expect highs in the upper 80’s Saturday. Sunday will warm into the low 90’s as the winds turn gusty. Fire weather will be a concern for both days.

Monday will see a continuation of the warm weather. Expect highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

Tuesday will be another unseasonably warm day. Expect highs in the middle 80’s with cloud cover building in. Rain and storm chances will move in Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. Severe weather will be possible.

A Wednesday morning cold front will usher in cooler temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60’s with a slight chance of showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: W > NW 20-25 G40 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 7:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday