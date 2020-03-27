Friday, March 27, 2020: Unseasonably hot weather continues with isolated storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s. There will be a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

Overnight tonight, there will be a better chance for showers and storms. Isolated severe storms are possible in the eastern Big Country and Hearltand. A cold front will move through early Saturday AM. This will usher in more seasonable temperatures just in time for the weekend.

Saturday will be windy and dry. Sunday will feature a slight chance for showers and storms during the evening.

Expect a chance for rain and storms for next Monday. Severe weather is not expected at this time, however dangerous lightning will be possible.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: WNW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 72°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:33 A.M.

Sunset: 7:56 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday