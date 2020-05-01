Friday, May 1: Sunny, hot, and windy weekend ahead

The calendar has hit May 1st and believe it or not we are in “Heat Wave” mode in the Big Country as very warm air is expected to be with us for the next several days. For your Friday we will see lots of sunshine with an afternoon high of 96 degrees. The winds are expected to be from the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30mph. For tonight we will see mostly clear skies with an overnight low of 68. Winds will be from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.