Friday, May 15, 2020: Very warm and breezy with storms likely late this afternoon through early Saturday AM

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Friday will be another day with above average temperatures, however it will be a few degrees cooler than Thursday. The gusty south wind will continue as well. A better chance for rain and thunderstorms will exist Friday afternoon through early Saturday AM. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible during this time. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, lightning, and localized flooding. Then potential for tornadoes is low, however it cannot be ruled out.

There is a chance for wrap around showers and storms through the late AM hours on Saturday. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the low to middle 80’s with light winds. More clouds than sun will be seen.

The forecast will be dry Sunday through next Tuesday. The next chance for storms will be on Wednesday. There will be a warming trend during this period as well. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90°.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15 G25 MPH

Tonight: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 83° Winds: E 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 6:41 A.M.

Sunset: 8:30 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday