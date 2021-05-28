Friday, May 28, 2021: Severe storm and heavy rain chances return today with cooler temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Better chances for widespread showers and storms will move in today. The morning looks to be mainly dry, however an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. A cold front will enter the area during the afternoon and should clear the area during the night. The front will be the focus for those storm chances. Chances for rain and thunderstorms will increase beginning this afternoon. Rain will become likely this evening. Scattered severe storms will be possible. Large hail, damaging winds, lightning, and local flooding will be the main issues. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. (mainly for areas in the southern and southwest Big Country) Highs will reach the upper 70’s and low 80’s. under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The Memorial Day weekend will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s each day. That is around 10 degrees below average. Saturday will be mainly dry. There may be a chance for a few showers during the morning. The winds will pick up Sunday and Monday. The forecast will turn unsettled Sunday afternoon. Chances for rain and storms will be seen Sunday afternoon. Rain and storm chances will become likely on Memorial day.

The forecast will remain unsettled and unseasonably cool through the the middle part of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain and Thunderstorms. (7PM – 11PM) High Temperature: 79° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S > N 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday