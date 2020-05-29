Friday, May 29, 2020: Very nice today as dry weather settles in

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seasonable temperatures will continue today. Expect a very nice day with dry dew points and high temperatures in middle to upper 80’s. It will be sunny.

The weekend is looking warm, sunny, and quiet. Saturday will see high’s in the upper 80’s. Sunday will warm into the low 90’s.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for Monday through Thursday. It will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SE 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SE 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday