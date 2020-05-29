Friday, May 29: Sunny and warm this weekend

As we head to the weekend we are going to see a more drier and warmer weather pattern develop across the Big Country featuring lots of sunshine. For the rest of your Friday we will see clear skies with an afternoon high right around 87 degrees. The winds will be from the north at around 5-10 mph. For this evening you can expect clear conditions in those west Texas skies with an overnight low of 61 degrees. The winds will be light and out of the east at 5-10 mph.