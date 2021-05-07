Friday, May 7, 2021: Very warm and breezy today with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The warming trend will continue today. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80’s for most. The western Big Country may see some areas in the low 90’s. It will be mostly sunny, windy, and dry. Expect south winds around 10-15 MPH with 25 MPH wind gusts.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 60’s as cloud cover increases. It will be partly clear with gusty south winds. South winds will be around 15-20 MPH with 30 MPH wind gusts.

The warmest day of the week will be Saturday. Expect highs in the low 90’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be windy as well. A slight chance for thunderstorms will exist in the late afternoon and evening. This chance for storms may lingering into the night. There will be a *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* this means that *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE*.

A cold front will move through Sunday afternoon. As a result, it will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the middle 80’s. There will be a small chance for showers/storms during the evening.

Temperatures will be cooler next week. Monday through Wednesday will be cooler and a bit unsettled. Each day will see highs in the low to middle 70’s. There will be chances for storms each day.

The forecast will dry out Thursday. It will stay unseasonably cool.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. High Temperature: 64° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SW 10-15 > N 5-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 6:46 A.M.

Sunset: 8:24 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday