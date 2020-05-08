Friday, May 8, 2020: Gusty winds with noticeably cooler temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Get ready for a windy and dry day. *WIND ADVISORY* is in effect for most of our forecast area until 6pm this evening. North winds will be sustained at 25-35 MPH with wind gusts around 45 MPH. Winds may knock down tree limbs and cause loose objects to become airbourne. Driving conditions will be hazardous. High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s. That’s around 10 degrees cooler than usual early May highs.

The winds will taper off on Saturday, and temperatures will only reach the middle 70’s.

Sunday will see a slight warm-up along with sunny skies.

Monday through Wednesday will see temperatures in the 80’s. There will be a slight chance for thunderstorms during this time as well.

Thursday will warm to near 90°. The forecast looks dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNE 20-30 G45 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 46° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Mothers day): Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 83°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 6:45 A.M.

Sunset: 8:25 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday