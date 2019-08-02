Friday Morning Forecast: Brief break from the heat Sunday

Temperatures climbed into the triple-digits for the third day in a row Thursday, and we continue the stretch of 100° today. Highs will once again return to the triple-digits for many this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay very warm into this evening, only cooling off to around 80° by Saturday morning.

A cold front will push across the Big Country through the day on Saturday. This front will bring a chance for very isolated showers and thunderstorms as it moves through, especially Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Cooler air will filter in behind it for Sunday too, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

However, the heat does return again by the middle of next week with more 100s on the way.

Today: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 100°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph gusts. Lows around 80°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Afternoon cold front. 20% chance for thunderstorms Saturday evening. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. 25 mph gusts. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for an isolated shower. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 8:36 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

