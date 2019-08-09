Friday Morning Forecast: Hottest temperatures of the year move in this weekend

A Heat Advisory is still in effect today across most of the Big Country. Temperatures this afternoon will climb back into the triple-digits once again across the Big Country. Today will be the fifth day in a row of 100°+ weather in Abilene. The Heat Advisory will likely be extended through this weekend as triple-digit temperatures are not leaving us anytime soon.

Temperatures will actually continue to climb through the weekend as upper-level high pressure moves off to our east. That will bring in sunny skies and breezier conditions for your weekend, and afternoon temperatures up to 105°on Sunday afternoon.

Even hotter temperatures move in Monday with a high up to 106° in Abilene. A very weak cold front will move in Tuesday evening, which will bring more clouds for the middle of the week, but don’t expect a huge relief from the heat. Highs will still hover around 100°, before we likely start warming back into the lower triple-digits again heading into the end of next week.

Today: Heat Advisory continues. Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs in the low 100s.

Tonight: Clear. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows around 80°.

Saturday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the low 100s.

Sunday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 8:29 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

Like and Follow Grant on Facebook /GrantTosterudwx and Twitter @granttosterudwx!