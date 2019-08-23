Friday Morning Forecast: Thunderstorm chances into the weekend before *record* heat Monday

More rain chances are in store for the Big Country this afternoon, expect this time along a line from Sweetwater, Stamford to Throckmorton and southeast, including Abilene. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by 2:00 pm and continue through this evening. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain and dangerous lightning will be possible. We definitely need the rain, going on 45 days with no measurable rainfall in Abilene.

Another isolated shower chance will develop Saturday afternoon, but coverage looks even more isolated. Don’t let it affect any outdoor plans Saturday, but watch for an isolated storm.

Triple-digit temperatures return quickly starting Sunday. Record heat is likely in Abilene. The forecast high is 106°. The record high for Monday is 104° set back in 1952. Temperatures will be back into the 90s though by the middle of the week as isolated rain chances return, but confidence is still low in the chance for rain.

Today: 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday: 20% chance for isolated showers. Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Tuesday: 20% chance for isolated showers. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Wednesday: 20% chance for isolated showers. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: 20% chance for isolated showers. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 93°

Average Low: 71°

Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.

Sunset: 8:14 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

