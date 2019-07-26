Friday Morning Weather: Slowly warming through the weekend

We continue to enjoy a break from the typical summer heat as temperatures stay below average for this time of year. Highs this afternoon will warm to around 90° across the Big Country with sunny skies and light winds.

The mild weather continues into the weekend as a slow warming trend continues. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s again Saturday morning, but more of us will warm into the mid 90s Saturday, and a couple degrees warmer on Sunday. Winds will pick up through the weekend, becoming breezy and more humid by Sunday afternoon too.

If you’re waiting for the return of summer heat, triple-digits will return as we flip the calendar over to August.

Today: Sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 90°.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Sunset: 8:41 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

