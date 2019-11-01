Friday, November 1, 2019: Cold start with a nice warm-up… evening cold front

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Grab your heaviest coat! It is freezing out there as temperatures are in the 20’s. Wind chills are even lower. Expect frost on your car with possible isolated slick spots. As far as slick spots go, nothing widespread is expected. That being said, if sprinklers went on overnight there will be isolated slick areas. You might want to give yourself a few extra minutes for your morning commute.

Temperatures will warm-up nicely into the upper 60’s to near 70 today as we return to a moderate surface south southwesterly flow. It will be dry and sunny as well. A dry cold front will push through our area in the evening. This will usher in cooler temperatures. Overnight, temperatures will fall down to the 30’s. High’s on Saturday will stay in the 50’s.

As we return to a southerly flow on Sunday, temperatures will warm into the 60’s. It will be in the 70’s for Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front will come through sometime in the Tuesday and Wednesday time-frame. This will cool temperatures into the 60’s. A former upper level low over southern California will transition to an upper level shortwave trough in the middle of next week. This feature will bring us rain and thunderstorm chances Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Freeze Warning. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: N 0-5 > E 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 0-5 > E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 72°

Average Low Temperature: 49°

Sunrise: 7:56 A.M.

Sunset: 6:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday