Friday, November 1: A windy day in the Key City and a weak cold front.

High temperatures almost reach a perfect target for today in Abilene, with 71 degrees. Our high average temperature for today is a tad warmer at 72 degrees. The winds reaching the double digits today, 10-17mph made it feel slightly cooler in the afternoon hours.

A cold front heads into our area by 8pm, shiufting winds towards the north.

Expect a beautiful sunny weekend ahead!

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez