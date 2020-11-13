Friday, November 13, 2020: A lot cooler today with chances for isolated rain showers

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Most areas today will see highs in the low to middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. Areas north of I-20 will be generally in the 50’s. The Heartland will see a little more sun. Highs will get into the low 70’s. There is a slight chance for rain showers during the evening. A few isolated showers will be possible during the evening at those high school football games. Better chances for rain will be seen Friday night into Saturday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible during this time. Overall, the rain chances are not good and most areas will stay dry.

Saturday afternoon will be windy, warm, and dry. Fire weather will be elevated for the western Big Country.

Sunday through Thursday looks dry, seasonable, and quiet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 55° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SW 10-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: ENE 0-5 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 44°

Sunrise: 7:07A.M.

Sunset: 5:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday