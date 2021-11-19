Friday, November 19, 2021: Seasonable temperatures return today with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After that frigid start, seasonable temperatures will return behind a south breeze. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a south breeze around 5-15 MPH.

South winds will increase tonight under mostly clear skies. The south winds will help keep temperatures mild for this time of year. Lows will fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

There will be a warming trend through Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70’s. The forecast will stay dry.

A cold front will move in on Sunday. This will usher in some cooler temperatures to start next week.

Gusty south winds will return Tuesday and continue on Wednesday. The forecast will be dry.

Thanksgiving is this Thursday. It is looking unsettled. A cold front will bring rain/storm chances, gusty NNE winds, and cooler temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Cold front. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNE 10-20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 10-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Cold Front. 30% Rain and Thunderstorm. Windy. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 66°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday