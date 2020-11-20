Friday, November 20, 2020: Unseasonably warm weather continues, cold front and rain chances this weekend

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will reach the upper 70’s under sunny skies. The winds will be a lot lighter than yesterday. After a slight breeze out of the south in the AM, the afternoon will feature light south winds. Overnight, cloud cover will increase as temperatures fall into the low to middle 50’s. The winds will be calm.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm for Saturday. It will be partly sunny. The forecast will stay quiet and dry.

A cold front will move through late Sunday morning. Expect increasing clouds along with a breezy N wind. Temperatures will be a lot cooler. Highs will be in the low 60’s. Rain showers are likely Sunday morning. The afternoon will see a slight chance for showers.

Monday will see highs in the upper 60’s under partly sunny skies.

Tuesday will see high temperatures in the middle 70’s. There will be a gusty wind and a slight chance for rain showers.

A weak cold front on Wednesday will limit highs to the 60’s. After a slight chance for rain showers in the morning, the afternoon will be dry.

Thanksgiving looks unseasonably warm and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: WSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:13 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday