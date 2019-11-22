Friday, November 22, 2019: Decreasing clouds today with cool temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cooler air behind a cold front that passed through yesterday will give us high temperatures in the lower 50’s today. Rain chances end during the mid-morning hours today. Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon.

A return to a more zonal upper level flow will happen for the weekend. As a result dry weather will settle in. High temperatures will top out in the low 60’s on Saturday. We will warm into the low 70’s on Sunday and Monday.

A cold front is expected to move through on Tuesday. This will cause temperatures to only top out in the lower 60’s. Precipitation is not expected. But being this far out, that may change.

An upper level southwest flow will set up on Wednesday. Upper level divergence inherent in this type of flow will make the forecast a bit tricky in the latter portion of next week. Expect a cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for rain showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 20% AM Rain with isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: N 0-5MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: WNW 10-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday (Thanksgiving!): Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 40°

Sunrise: 7:14 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday