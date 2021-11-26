Friday, November 26, 2021: Nice and mild today with rain chances tomorrow

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seasonable temperatures will return this afternoon. Expect highs in the low to middle 60’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a few more clouds across the southern Big Country and Heartland. Those areas will be a few degrees cooler. A few areas may stay in the upper 50’s. There will be a light south southwest wind. It will be a little breezy across the northern Big Country.

Cloud cover will increase overnight. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s for most with a light south southwest wind.

Rain chances will move in Saturday morning. Expect occasional rain showers through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will struggle because of the rain and the cloudy skies. Expect highs in the middle 50’s. Rain chances will end late Saturday evening. The skies will clear overnight.

Sunday will see a return of bright sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs will reach the low to middle 60’s.

Monday and Tuesday will see above average temperatures. Highs will be in the low to middle 70’s with plenty of sun.

Wednesday will be slightly cooler. Southwest winds will pick up a little on Thursday. This will help us warm into the middle 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 47° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Cloudy. 80% PM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 55° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 40°

Sunrise: 7:18 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday