Friday, November 27: Cold and rainy on Saturday

A cold front will finish moving through the rest of the Big Country on this Friday bringing with it cooler weather and widespread rain chances into the first part of the weekend. For your Friday we will expect clouds to increase through the day with a 40% chance of showers by late today. The high will be up around 58 degrees and the winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph. For tonight though we will see a 70% chance of showers with an overnight low dropping down to around 39 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at around 5-10 mph.