Friday, November 29, 2019: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy with rain and thunderstorm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Areas of fog will persist through the morning. Dense fog may be seen at times. Visibilities may be reduced to a 1/4 of mile or less at times. Rain chances do continue into Friday as temperatures warm into the 70’s. Strong thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening.

A cold front will move through on Friday night into Saturday morning. This will give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 60’s.

Sunday will be dry as temperatures contine to cool into the 50’s.

We will slowly warm up to around average by Tuesday as quiet weather settles in for the first half of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. Mostly cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Cool. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday