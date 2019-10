FORECAST SUMMARY:

After scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms this morning, high temperatures will only rise to the upper 50’s to near 60 along with gusty north winds. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible in southern areas this early this afternoon. Overnight, winds will subside and become light and variable. A combination of light winds, mostly clear skies, and dry air will cause overnight temperatures to fall all the way down to the middle to upper 30's. A few areas of frost cannot be ruled out in the northern Big Country. The NWS has issued a Freeze Watch for Knox CO during this time.