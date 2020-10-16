Friday, October 16, 2020: Nice and mild day with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a chilly start, temperatures will warm into the lower 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a light wind out of the east southeast. Overnight, the winds will pick up a little as temperatures fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. The sky will be clear.

Temperatures will jump up to the middle 80’s on Saturday. There will be a breezy SSW wind under sunny skies.

Sunday will be a little cooler as weak cold front approaches our area. The winds will be out of the NW at around 10-15 MPH. Otherwise, it will be sunny and dry.

Cloud cover will increase slightly as we head into next week. Temperatures will be in the 70’s Monday through Wednesday. The skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

Temperatures will jump into the middle 80’s on Thursday along with a breezy SSW wind. It will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 52° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:44 A.M.

Sunset: 7:04 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday