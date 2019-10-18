Friday, October 18, 2019: Seasonably warm with a south breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A weak upper level shortwave trough will pass us to our north this evening into the night. Because of this, there is a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms for areas north of I-20. This feature will also drag a weak cold front into our area Saturday morning. This will have little effect on our weather. Expect temperatures on Saturday to be a few degrees cooler than Friday along with a northerly wind shift.

For Sunday, a strong upper level trough will dig to our west and move quickly across North Texas and Oklahoma. This feature will push a strong cold front through our area Sunday night and Monday morning. This will cause a cool-down and give us a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday of next week will be comfortable. Highs behind the front will be in the 70’s.

Temperatures will continue to increase to the 80’s on Wednesday as the upper level flow becomes zonal. There will be a breezy south wind as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Weak cold front AM. High Temperature: 81° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cold front PM. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Cold front AM. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: N 10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: N 5-10 > S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:45 A.M.

Sunset: 7:03 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday