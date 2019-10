Friday, October 18: Heat lingers in the upper 70s – 80s and the winds pick up across the Big Country and the Heartland.

Winds will increase significantly tonight with winds gusting up to 25mph.

Tonight our low temperatures will range 58-61 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a great day to head outdoors as temperatures will be slightly mild at 77-81 degrees.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

