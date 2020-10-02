Friday, October 2: Sunny and pleasant this weekend

The passage of a cold front yesterday will bring our afternoon readings down later today and hopefully make our weather feel a bit closer to fall like in the Big Country. For your Friday, we are going to see lots of sun and a few clouds in those Texas skies with an afternoon high up around 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5-10 mph. For tonight look for mostly clear skies and an overnight low down around 60 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.