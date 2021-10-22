KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Friday, October 22: Sunny and windy for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday, October 22: Sunny and windy for the weekend

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories