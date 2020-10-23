Friday, October 23, 2020: Chilly and windy day with mostly cloudy skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Another strong cold front is in the forecast for Friday morning. There is a slight chance for a few rain showers and storms with this front. Cloud cover will increase through the morning with some possible patchy fog and light drizzle. (Mainly for the eastern Big Country and Heartland) High temperatures will be reached in the morning. The cold front will cause temperatures to fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s by the middle afternoon. There will be a gusty north northeast wind under mostly cloudy skies. With this wind, it will feel like it is in the lower 40’s. Overnight, the skies will clear and the winds will taper off. Expect lows to range from the upper 30’s the middle 40’s.

Saturday will be on the mild side. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80’s on Sunday.

Big changes are in store to start next week. A strong arctic cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures on Monday look to be in the 40’s. Rain showers will be likely along with a cloudy sky.

Temperatures are expected to be at or near the freezing mark Tuesday morning. The first frost of the season is looking more and more likely. There is also a chance for precipitation. As such, some of this precipitation may be of the freezing rain and/or sleet form. (mainly for the NW Big Country and low lying areas Tuesday morning). This situation will be monitored closely over this week and weekend.

Temperatures will stay unseasonably cool through Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Decreasing temperatures. (Upper 40’s and lower 50’s for the afternoon) 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NNE 15-25 G40 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Partly Clear. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Decreasing temperatures. (Upper 40’s and lower 50’s for the afternoon) 20% AM Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Cloudy. Arctic cold front. Breezy. 60% Rain showers. . High Temperature: 42° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. AM wintry mix possible. 50% Rain showers. High Temperature: 40° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:49 A.M.

Sunset: 6:56 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday