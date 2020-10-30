Friday, October 30, 2020: Quiet and pleasant afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After another cold start, the afternoon will be nice and mild. Expect high temperatures in the middle to upper 60’s under sunny skies. There will be a light south southeast wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 30’s and 40’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will stay light.

Halloween looks sunny and mild during the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70’s. The evening will be a little cool as temperatures fall into the middle 40’s overnight.

A weak dry cold front will cause high temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 60’s on Sunday. The forecast will stay dry.

Monday will be mild and sunny.

Seasonable temperatures will return for Tuesday through Thursday. It will be mostly sunny and quiet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 34° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SW 10 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:54 A.M.

Sunset: 6:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday