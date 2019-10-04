Friday, October 4, 2019: A cooler day with isolated rain shower and thunderstorm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A frontal boundary will be in the area along with a weak easterly wave aloft. Due to this there is a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Activity will taper off this evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s.

A southerly surface flow will return this weekend. As a result, the weekend will be mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Computer models are forecasting a strong cold front to move through our area Sunday night into Monday morning. This will cause to temperatures to fall to below average on Monday and give us the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures will begin to creep up to the upper 80’s by Wednesday as dryer more comfortable “fall-like weather” continues.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. 50% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: WSW 5-10 > NE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny to Mostly sunny. 50% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NE 10-120 G25 > ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 G MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: W 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 7:35 A.M.

Sunset: 7:20 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday