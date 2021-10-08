Friday, October 8, 2021: Hot and breezy today with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot temperatures and breezy winds will stay in the forecast for today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. That is around 10-15 degrees above average. There will be a south southwest wind around 10-20 MPH with 25 MPH wind gusts. Expect a warm and breezy evening for the Friday night lights. Temperatures will be in the 80’s with partly clear skies.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 60’s under partly clear skies. There will be a breezy south wind.

Above average temperatures, breezy south winds, and dry weather will continue through Sunday afternoon. A cold front is forecast to move into the Big Country Sunday evening into Sunday night. This will give us a slight chance of showers/storms and give us slightly cooler weather.

Temperatures will return to average on Monday as the winds settle. A few showers/storms cannot be ruled out during the early morning.

Tuesday will see the temperatures and the winds pick back up. A few showers/storms cannot be ruled out as well.

Another cold front is forecast move through Wednesday morning. This will give us a 40% chance of showers/storms and cooler temperatures. It will be windy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S > W 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. 10% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: W > S 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: WNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 7:38 A.M.

Sunset: 7:14 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday