Friday, October 9: Sunny and hot this weekend

Wrapping up this first full week of October, we began with above normal afternoon highs and cool nights and we wrap up the week in much the same fashion. Our warm weather will continue through the weekend. For today we will see lots of sunny skies and an afternoon high up around 89 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5 mph. Tonight we will see clear skies and an overnight low down to about 61 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at around 5 mph.