Friday, September 10 marks the peak of Atlantic Hurricane season

Today, September 10th, marks the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. So far, we have had 13 named storms in the Atlantic basin. Of these 13 named storms 5 reached hurricane status, and 3 of those were major hurricanes, reaching the strength of category 3 or higher. Let’s take a look at the season so far.

Ana formed on May 22 near Bermuda. This makes 2021 the 7th year in a row that the Atlantic has had at least one named storm before the official start of hurricane season on June 1. There were no impacts to the US Coastline.

Bill formed on June 14 off the East Coast. This system continued to move further to the east, having no impacts on the US Coastline.

Claudette formed on June 19 in the Gulf of Mexico. This system only just reached tropical storm status before making landfall along the Louisiana coastline. After landfall, Claudette curved to the northeast.

Danny formed on June 28 along the East Coast. This system made landfall in South Carolina the same day it formed and continued inland.

Elsa formed on July 1 in the central Atlantic. This set the record as the earliest fifth named storm in the Atlantic basin. Elsa reached hurricane status on July 2, before making landfall in Florida on July 7.

Fred formed on August 11 in the eastern Caribbean. This was the 6th earliest 6th Atlantic named storm since 1966. Fred made landfall as a tropical storm on August 16 in the Florida panhandle. After landfall, this system continued to bring heavy rainfall to portions of the southeast.

Grace formed on August 14 in the central Atlantic. This system made 2 landfalls, the first of which near Tulum, Mexico on August 19 before strengthening into a major hurricane and making its second landfall in the mainland of Mexico two days later on August 21.

Henri formed on August 16 near Bermuda. Henri strengthened to hurricane status, but weakened to tropical storm strength before making landfall in Rhode Island.

Ida formed on August 26 in the Caribbean. Ida strengthened into a major hurricane on August 29. This system made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana the same day. Maximum sustained winds at landfall were measured at 150 mph. After bringing torrential rains and gusty winds to the Gulf Coast, Ida moved up to the northeastern states, bringing the heavy rainfall with it. Hurricane Ida ripped across more than 1,500 miles, impacting 22 states, leaving a path of destruction behind it.

Julian formed the same day of Ida’s landfall, August 29, far out in the Atlantic. This system remained out at sea, far east of the US coastline.

Kate formed one day later on August 30 in the central Atlantic. This system also stayed well east of the US coastline, tracking northward before dissipating.

Larry formed on September 1 in the eastern Atlantic. This system reached major hurricane status while staying well east of the US.

Mindy formed on September 8 in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. This system made landfall near St. Vincent Island, Florida as a tropical storm.

The latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center call for the 2021 hurricane season to still be an above normal season. While we may have reached the peak, Atlantic Hurricane season is far from over, officially ending on November 30.