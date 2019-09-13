Friday, September 13, 2019: Areas of scattered to numerous rain showers and storms with cooler temps

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level trough will continue to lift to our north today which will make the upper level pattern more zonal. This will help a surface cold front move into the Big Country. As a result areas of scattered to numerous rain showers along with a few thunderstorms will be observed today. How far south the front extends will determine what areas get the most rain. At this point it looks like the northern Big Country will see the most rain. Some areas in the far southern Big Country and Heartland may get nothing. Total rainfall looks to be 0.1″-0.25″ with locally higher amounts in thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are not expected, however strong thunderstorms with strong wind gusts are not out of the question.

Friday evening may see some redevelopment of rain shower and thunderstorm activity. The will either be from associated outflow boundaries from earlier thunderstorms or more simply from the cold front retreating back to the north.

The weekend into early next week will be hot and dry as the upper level ridge strengthens.

As we head into the latter part of next week the previous ridge will move east while another ridge strengthens. This ridge will be stronger which will allow temperatures to reach the middle to possibly the upper 90’s. More moisture will be available which will allow for possible PM showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: light and variable > ESE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 88°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 7:21 A.M.

Sunset: 7:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday