Friday, September 18: Pleasant fall weather continues

As we head into the weekend we are looking for our dry weather pattern to continue with the accompanying mild conditions to go along. In fact there are no real rain chances to look forward over the next several days. For your Friday we will see lots of sunny skies and an afternoon high up to about 83 degrees. The winds will stay out of the northeast at about 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies with mild weather and an overnight low down to about 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 5 mph.