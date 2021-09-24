Friday, September 24, 2021: Stays dry with warm temperatures and partly sunny skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The warming trend will continue today. Most areas will reach the upper 80’s to near 90°. That is a couple of degrees above average. Middle to high level clouds will pass over the Big Country and Heartland today as an upper level area of low pressure moves across West Texas. It will be partly sunny. There will be a light south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s to near 60° under partly to mostly clear skies. South winds will stay light.

The weekend will see highs near 90° under mostly sunny skies. The winds will pick up a little on Sunday.

Moisture will be transported from the gulf into West Texas on Monday by a breezy south wind. Highs will be a little above average. Monday night has a small chance for rain.

Tuesday through Thursday will see better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80’s. The best chance for rain looks to be Tuesday and Tuesday night.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 60° S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 7:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday