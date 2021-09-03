Friday, September 3, 2021: The heat and humidity returns today before a weekend cold front

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and humid weather will stay in the forecast today. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be around 100°. An isolated rain shower is possible, however it will most likely stay dry. A light south wind will pick up a little this afternoon. The wind will settle this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Above average temperatures along with dry weather will hold on through Saturday. Expect highs in the upper 90’s along with lots of sun.

A weak cold front is now expected to move into the Big Country on Sunday. Temperatures will be a little cooler. Expect highs in the low to middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a chance of showers and storms.

A slight chance of showers and storms will be seen on Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 90’s with partly sunny skies.

The forecast will then heat back up and dry out as we head into the middle part of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: Light and Variable

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 7:15 A.M.

Sunset: 8:00 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday