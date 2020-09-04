Friday, September 4, 2020: Very warm and humid today with rain/storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will top out near 90 degrees under mainly sunny skies for most. The SE Big Country and Heartland will be a few degrees cooler due to increased cloud cover and better chances for rain. The rest of the forecast area will feature a slight chance for rain showers and storms. Severe weather is not likely, however gusty winds, dangerous lightning, and localized heavy downpours will be possible. The winds will be light.

Saturday will see a continuation of rain and thunderstorm chances. Chances will not be as good as earlier this week. High temperatures will be near 90°.

Sunday and Monday look to be dry with highs in the middle 90’s.

Rain and storm chances will return on Tuesday. Models are showing the potential for a strong cold front Tuesday evening. This will cause a significant cool-down for Wednesday. Wednesday AM temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 50’s. With a gusty north wind, wind chills will be very chilly. High’s look to be in the 60’s! Thursday will see highs in the 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM 50% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S > NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 7:16 A.M.

Sunset: 7:59 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday