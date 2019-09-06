Friday, September 6, 2019: Hot, dry, and quiet weather through weekend, rain chances next week

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be very similar to yesterday. Hot and dry weather will continue to be the trend as upper level high pressure system will continue to have a firm grip on west central Texas. High temperatures today will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday as the upper level high strengthens slightly. The upper level high pressure system will have a firm grip on west central Texas today. This feature will keep us dry due to lack of upper level support.

A 850 hpa thermal ridge will be strong as well. This will drive high temperatures to the upper 90’s through the end of the week.

The upper level trough shows some signs of weakening over the weekend. Moisture will also be advected into our area from the southeast. This will raise dew point ever so slightly. The weekend forecast looks to stay dry and hot at this point.

As we head into next week, the upper level pattern becomes more southwesterly. The southwest flow inherently causes upper level divergence which will support surface instability. This feature will increase cloud cover and give us the possibility of rain activity. Confidence isn’t great this far out, so only issuing a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday and a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday is appropriate.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 7:17 A.M.

Sunset: 7:57 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday