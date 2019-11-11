Frigid Air Moves In

A very strong arctic front will push through the Big Country most of the day bringing with it some very cold temperatures and low windchill values. For today in Abilene we are looking for temperatures dropping all day to around 28 degrees by late this afternoon and winds will be gusting from the North at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40. Windchill values will read in the 14-24 degree range this afternoon so bundle up. For tonight we will see an overnight low of 22 with very gusty northerly winds at 15-25 gusting up to 40 mph. The windchill will make it feel like 14-17 degrees for this evening. Make sure you take necessary precautions.