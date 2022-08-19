From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weekend is upon us and no doubt your plans are all made for the next few days. Make sure if you are out and about you have an umbrella because rain chances will also be on the increase. For today, look for a few clouds early giving way to sunshine late with a high up around 95 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the northeast. For this evening, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 73 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the southeast.