Front moving through today

A much different pattern to look forward to in the weather this week as a cooler and wetter outlook is in store for the entire Big Country. For later today, we will see clouds increase and a 50% chance of showers by late afternoon. The high will be 93 degrees and the winds will be light out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. For later this evening, we will see a 50% chance of showers with isolated heavy rainfall possible. The low should drop down to around 71 degrees and the winds will continue to be light at 5-10 mph out of the east southeast.