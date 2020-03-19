GALLERY: Aerial footage of tornado damage in South Bend, Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A tornado that touched down on the outskirts of the Big Country overnight destroyed homes and other property in South Bend, Texas.
Aerial footage shot by Cedar Ridge Aviation show extensive damage.
It’s unknown if anyone was injured
