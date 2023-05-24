A tornado destroyed a home in Jones County while the owners were still inside.

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Jones County home was destroyed by a tornado overnight.

Brandon Gall and his wife Amanda were at their home on CR 376 outside of Anson when a tornado hit around 9:00 p.m., completely leveling their property.

A GoFundMe page created by Gall’s cousin said that Brandon and his wife suffered minor injures, but their animals did not survive.

In addition to their home, the Galls also lost a barn, sheds, and a chicken coop.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit the area around 9:05 p.m., though information on the size or duration of the event is not known at this time.

Anyone who wants to help the Galls in the aftermath of this storm can visit the GoFundMe page.

