GALLERY: Severe storms target Big Country Wednesday night

(KTAB/KRBC) – Severe Storms targeted the southern Big Country Wednesday night, causing damage and even injuring a few unlucky folks caught in the path.

Santa Anna was hit the hardest. Around 7:30 p.m., high wind and golf ball-sized hail shattered windows and windshields. Three people sustained injuries when the windows in their vehicle were blown out.

The storm began causing damage in Coleman County just after 8:00 p.m. Grapefruit-sized hail was reported west of Coleman and golf ball to soft ball-sized hail damaged windows and windshields in town.

Winters was also targeted. Several downed power lines were spotted near the Spring Market off Main Street around 7:15 p.m.

Residents in these areas and others submitted pictures of the storms to KTAB and KRBC.

Here’s a gallery of what of they saw as the storms moved through: