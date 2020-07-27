GALLERY: Tropical Depression Hanna impacts the Rio Grande Valley

It will be a very dry and sunny day across all of the Big Country. As we start your work week off this Monday, look for more of the same throughout the week with only isolated rain chances expected through the period. Today we will see lots of sun and a high of 93 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Tonight look for a few clouds late with an overnight low of around 73 degrees. The winds will be light at around 5 mph from the southeast.